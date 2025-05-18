Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 260,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 253,804 shares.The stock last traded at $87.42 and had previously closed at $87.68.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
