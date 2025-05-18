Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 260,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 253,804 shares.The stock last traded at $87.42 and had previously closed at $87.68.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,476,000 after purchasing an additional 540,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

