Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 855,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.96% of Veracyte worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Veracyte by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $29.20 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

