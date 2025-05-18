Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,742 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,188,000 after buying an additional 1,231,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

