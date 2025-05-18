Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vontier were worth $27,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 257,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

