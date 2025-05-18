Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2%

Amazon.com stock opened at $205.59 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

