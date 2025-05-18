Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after buying an additional 1,266,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,483,000 after buying an additional 1,217,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,616,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33,979.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 457,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.6%

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $311.93 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $248.09 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

