10,584 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Expect Equity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $973,995.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,528.40. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,396.84. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145. 37.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

