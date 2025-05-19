11,346 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 277,963 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 116,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $15.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Barclays upped their price target on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

