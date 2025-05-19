138,778 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 138,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 90,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 59,972 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ARIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $973,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,528.40. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145 in the last three months. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

