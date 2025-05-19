22,137 Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 1,249.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $119,577.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,388.95. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 238,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $3,608,140.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,346,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,887,497.56. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,541 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,977. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PGY opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 5.88. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.28 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

