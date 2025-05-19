24,094 Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Novanta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,123,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Novanta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,515,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 975,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 852,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 72,592 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Novanta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $131.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.51. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.34.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

