264,254 Shares in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 264,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hafnia by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $276,000.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

HAFN opened at $5.38 on Monday. Hafnia Limited has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

