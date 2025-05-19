30,250 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $8.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $895.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $13.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

