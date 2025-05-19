42,759 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,891.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

BSMT opened at $22.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

