4,834 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 103.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of WABC stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $59.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on WABC

Insider Activity

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $108,942.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,974.87. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.