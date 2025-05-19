5,602 Shares in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $48.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $704.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.09. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

A number of research firms have commented on WLDN. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

