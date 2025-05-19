64,183 Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.05% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676,295 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,902,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,513,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 768,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 166,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,487,000.

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 12,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $184,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,917.44. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,293.28. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,662 shares of company stock valued at $527,326. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.87. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

