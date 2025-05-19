6,908 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SUPN stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.74.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
