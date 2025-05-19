7,093 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $75,058,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $57,629,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.