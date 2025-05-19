8,206 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Clearfield by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

