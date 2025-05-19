Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). 937,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

Get Afentra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AET. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.00) target price on shares of Afentra in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AET

Afentra Trading Up 9.5%

About Afentra

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The firm has a market cap of £117.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.86 and a beta of 0.10.

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.