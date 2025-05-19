Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 937,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AET shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Afentra in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Afentra Price Performance

Afentra Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £117.21 million, a P/E ratio of 592.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.64.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Further Reading

