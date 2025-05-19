Afentra (LON:AET) Trading 9.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 937,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

Get Afentra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.00) price target on shares of Afentra in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AET

Afentra Price Performance

Afentra Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.64. The company has a market cap of £117.21 million, a P/E ratio of 592.86 and a beta of 0.10.

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.