Afentra (LON:AET) Trading 9.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 937,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Afentra in a report on Friday, April 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AET
Afentra Trading Up 9.5%
Afentra Company Profile
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Afentra
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.