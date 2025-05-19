Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 204.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,787.76. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,424.32. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALG opened at $203.21 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $205.62. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

