Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 216,352 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,659 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,352 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,835,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,416,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,640,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,870 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 333,247 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $23.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

