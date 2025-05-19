Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 35,707 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,169,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

