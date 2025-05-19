Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $30.56

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

