APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Lowered by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in APA were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in APA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in APA by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,848,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 537,943 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of APA from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

