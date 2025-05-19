AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.43.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $218.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.47. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

