Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 310.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 153,839 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.58% of Astronics worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of ATRO opened at $30.17 on Monday. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $205.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.53 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATRO

Insider Activity at Astronics

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,794.30. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.