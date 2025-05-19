Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $144,000 Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 42,712 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $623,000.

Shares of KURA opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $521.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

