Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647,411 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.78. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $107.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

