Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,651 Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $29,333.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,036.16. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $44,632.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,233.82. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $226,138. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Bioventus Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.95.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

