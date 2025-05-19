Bank of America Corp DE Buys 157,335 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 234.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Belden were worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Belden by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Belden by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,480. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $112.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.24. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.