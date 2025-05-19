Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.45 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,224,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $24,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

