Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $24,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,854,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,554 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 639,907 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,318,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 370,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 4.8%

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price (down from $2.80) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.