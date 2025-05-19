Bank of America Corp DE Sells 94,006 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,102,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after buying an additional 339,139 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 742,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,214,000 after buying an additional 328,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,823,000 after buying an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.71 and a beta of 0.84. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

