Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $22,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE FRT opened at $97.94 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $104.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

