Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in LCI Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

LCI Industries Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $91.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

LCI Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

