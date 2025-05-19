BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $1.60 Million in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,337,000 after buying an additional 336,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,156,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 597,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 136,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXT stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.27. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.37%.

CXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk lowered Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

