BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

