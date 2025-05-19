Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 993 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in NetScout Systems by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,036. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.62. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

