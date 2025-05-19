Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Belden were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,167,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Belden by 189.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,480. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,577. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $112.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.24. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.01.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

