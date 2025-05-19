Captrust Financial Advisors Has $522,000 Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in APi Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get APi Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,748,997.44. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.