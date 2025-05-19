Captrust Financial Advisors Has $546,000 Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alamo Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alamo Group by 826.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 116,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 672,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $203.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.07 and a 12 month high of $205.62.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $390.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 target price on Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

