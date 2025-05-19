Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 218.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

NSIT opened at $137.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.79.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

