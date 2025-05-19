CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh bought 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 168,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,302.16. The trade was a 146.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.23 and a beta of 0.76.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

