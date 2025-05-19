Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,579 Shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,572,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,640,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $337.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $26.00.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.