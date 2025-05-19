Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

